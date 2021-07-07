Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
Home Minister Amit Shah gets additional charge of Ministry of Cooperation in new Modi cabinet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been handed over the additional charge of the newly formulated Ministry of Co-operation in Modi's new cabinet.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 22:13 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get additional charge of
Image Source : PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get additional charge of Ministry of Cooperation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been handed over the additional charge of the newly formulated Ministry of Co-operation in Modi's new cabinet. The development comes after the induction of 43 new ministers in the Modi government 2.0 as part of the mega cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has accorded top priority to the Ministry of Science & Technology, therefore, has kept this ministry with himself.

Among other names, Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the responsibility of Civil Aviation Minister while Piyush Goyal will be Textile, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister.

This was the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

