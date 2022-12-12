'Kill Modi' remark: BJP takes on Congress over Raja Pateria's comments against Prime Minister

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Congress leader in an objectionable remark says be ready to kill Modi

Kill Modi remark: BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Tuesday slammed the Congress for its Madhya Pradesh leader Raja Pateria's controversial remarks that people should be prepared to "kill" the prime minister to save the Constitution.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday morning, Pateria can be heard telling Congress workers "be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him".

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar condemned the Congress and sought its leadership's apology for the comments, asserting that it exposed the opposition party's mindset.

Another Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Congress has a history of abusing Modi, noting that its former president Sonia Gandhi had called him "maut ka saudagar" (merchant of death) while its incumbent head Mallikarjun Kharge likened him to "Ravan" during the recent Gujarat assembly polls.

Pateria's remarks highlight the "politics of killings" which flourished under the Congress rule. The Congress has been taught numerous lessons by people but it learnt nothing, he said.

The verdict in the Gujarat polls was a slap on the party's face, Choubey added. He also supported legal action against the Madhya Pradesh leader.

BJP MP Vivek Thakur demanded the arrest of Pateria and said nothing better can be expected from the Congress which is consumed by its "greed for power and dislike for Modi".

Pateria should be immediately arrested for his call of killing the prime minister who has been elected with a historic mandate, he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Pateria, who is a former state minister.

