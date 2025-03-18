From Kerala to Everest: 59-Year-old woman treks solo using YouTube tutorials Vasanthi Cheruveettil, a 59-year-old tailor from Kerala, achieved an extraordinary feat by trekking solo to Everest Base Camp, relying only on YouTube tutorials for training. From daily walks to overcoming obstacles in Nepal, her inspiring journey is a testament to perseverance and determination.

In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, 59-year-old Vasanthi Cheruveettil, a tailor from Kerala, successfully trekked to the Everest Base Camp without any formal training. Relying on YouTube tutorials and self-preparation, she reached the South Base Camp on February 23 after starting her trek from Surke, Nepal, on February 15.

Training through YouTube and daily walks

With no prior trekking experience, Cheruveettil trained for four months by walking for three hours daily and practicing in trekking boots. In the evenings, she covered 5–6 km with her companions. To prepare for interactions during her journey, she also learned Hindi. Watching YouTube videos helped her understand basic trekking techniques, route navigation, and survival skills.

Overcoming challenges on the trek

Her journey was filled with obstacles. A canceled flight to Lukla due to bad weather forced her to take an alternative route via Surke, assisted by a German couple she met in Nepal. Along the way, she encountered trekkers from across the world, including a father-son duo from Thiruvananthapuram.

Navigating steep climbs, narrow paths, and deep ravines, she trekked for six to seven hours daily, taking frequent breaks to manage exhaustion. “I walked slowly, using a stick, and paused every few steps to take deep breaths to avoid shivering and fatigue,” she shared with Manorama.

Viral moment at everest base camp

Cheruveettil’s journey gained widespread attention after a photo of her waving the Indian flag at Everest Base Camp, dressed in a traditional Kasavu saree, went viral. This was not her first solo adventure—last year, she traveled alone to Thailand after her friends backed out, doubting whether a woman could undertake such a journey.

Financing her travels through her tailoring business, with occasional support from her sons Vineeth and Vivek, she now has her sights set on her next challenge: trekking the Great Wall of China.

