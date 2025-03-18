Punjab officials raid unhygienic momo factory, find severed dog's head in fridge Punjab health officials raided a momo factory in Mohali, discovering shocking unhygienic conditions and a severed dog’s head in a fridge. The unit had been supplying food across Chandigarh and nearby areas for over two years.

Health department officials in Punjab’s Mohali conducted a raid on a momo and spring roll factory operating under highly unhygienic conditions, uncovering shocking violations, including a severed dog’s head stored in a fridge.

Factory raided for unhygienic practices

The raid was carried out jointly by the district health department and the municipal corporation as part of a crackdown on food production units operating in unsanitary environments. Authorities acted after receiving a tip-off and reviewing a video showing the factory’s poor hygiene standards in Mataur village, Mohali.

During the inspection, officials found decayed and spoiled meat inside the unit. A shocking discovery was made when a severed dog’s head—believed to be that of a pug—was found in a fridge. However, officials clarified that the dog’s remains were not used in food production but were allegedly being kept by factory workers, who are of Nepali origin, according to a report by India Today.

Factory's large-scale distribution raises concern

The momo and spring roll factory had reportedly been supplying over a quintal of these food items daily across Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Kalka for the past two years. Authorities fear that many consumers may have unknowingly consumed unhygienic food from this unit.

Food and meat samples sent for testing

Following the discovery, health department teams collected samples of spoiled meat, momos, spring rolls, and sauces for further testing. The severed dog’s head was also sent to the Veterinary Department for examination to determine whether it was being used in the factory’s food production.

Heavy fines imposed on factory owner

The Mohali municipal corporation imposed multiple fines on the factory owner, including:

Rs 12,000 for illegal slaughtering practices

Rs 10,000 for the presence of a large quantity of banned plastic bags

Officials pledge strict action against violators

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh stated that authorities are taking strong action to prevent unhygienic food production in the region.

"We have issued challans and will also verify whether such food units have valid trade licenses for their operations. The priority is to protect public health and prevent people from consuming unsafe food," Singh said.

Authorities have warned of further legal action if the factory is found to have violated additional food safety regulations.

