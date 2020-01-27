Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-549 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-549 Results announced: The results for Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-549 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-427 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Pournami Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-549 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

The first prize of WIN-WIN Lottery W-549 went to ticket number WS 196961, winning a whopping Rs 65 lakh. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh was won by ticket number WR 763556. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers WN 134069, WO 119021, WP 373778, WR 202040, WS 491265, WT 828412, WU 778260, WV 195925, WW 308966, WX 641632, WY 530197, WZ 900959. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala WIN-WIN Lottery W-549 Results | Here's how to check