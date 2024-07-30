Kerala weather update: IMD issues red alert for landslide-hit Wayanad, neighbouring districts

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO A boy clings to an auto rickshaw on a waterlogged street after heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert for the mountain district of Wayanad and all northern districts of Kerala. This indicates extremely heavy rainfall is expected in these regions, with over 20 cm of rain anticipated within 24 hours. In addition to the red alert for Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Idukki, and Thrissur, an orange alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts. The orange alert signifies very heavy rain, while a yellow alert, indicating heavy rain, was also issued.

Impact on education and transportation

Authorities in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts have declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, due to the heavy rain prediction. Train services in northern Kerala have been disrupted due to flooding and uprooted trees. At least 10 trains were fully or partially rescheduled.

Casualties and rescue operations

The official death toll from the landslides in Wayanad has risen to 123, including children and women. Around 128 people are admitted to various hospitals, and many are still stranded as heavy rainfall continues in the area.

Train service interruptions

Several train services have been affected:

The '16305' Ernakulam-Kannur Intercity Express and the '16791' Tirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi Express were short terminated at Thrissur and Aluva, respectively.

The '16302' Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express was terminated at Chalakkudy.

The Guruvayur-Thrissur Daily Express and Shoranur-Thrissur Daily Express were canceled.

The Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express was terminated at Shoranur Junction.

Authorities are working to manage the situation and ensure the safety of residents and travelers.

