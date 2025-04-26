Kerala: Several hotels receive bomb threat emails, bomb disposal units deployed An officer of the Cantonment police station said that inspections are underway at all the hotels where the bomb threat was received.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Bomb threats were received by email at various hotels in Kerala on Saturday, prompting police to deploy bomb disposal units and dog squads to carry out inspections. An officer of the Cantonment police station said that inspections are underway at all the hotels where the bomb threat was received.

"Nothing has been found so far. The inspections are going on," he said.

The officer said that the police were also looking into the origins of the threatening email that claimed that IED explosions would take place at various hotels in the state capital, including the Hilton Hotel in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city.

In recent months, similar bomb threats have been received through emails targeting district collectorates, Revenue Divisional Officers' offices across Kerala, and, most recently, the Kerala High Court.

All of these threats had been dismissed by the authorities as hoaxes after carrying out extensive inspections.

(With PTI inputs)