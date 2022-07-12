Kerala: Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kannur district

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kerala

Kerala: A bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kerala on Tuesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from Payyannur in the Kannur district of Kerala.

Commenting on the incident, Payyannur police said the window panes of the building suffered damage in the attack.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident.

Images of the attack were shared by news agency ANI.

Satheesan says he stands by his remarks on Golwalker's book

Earlier on Saturday, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said he stood by his statement that the remarks against the Constitution by former minister Saji Cheriyan were from a book penned by RSS ideologue MS Golwalker and he was ready to face any legal consequence over this.

Satheesan was replying to a question from reportes here regarding a reported legal notice sent by the RSS State leadership to him over his statement that Cheriyan's anti-Constitution remarks were similar to that of the content in Golwalker's book "Bunch of Thoughts.

Noting that he was rejecting the notice with the "contempt it deserves", the Congress leader said, "I am ready to face any legal action over this.

I made the statement quoting the page number of the book.

"He further said the approach of the RSS and that of Cheriyan, who is also the State secretariat member of the CPI(M), towards the Constitution were similar.

According to media reports, the RSS sent a legal notice to Satheesan seeking an explanation from him as to where the comments were made by Golwalker in his book.

Meanwhile, BJP attacked Satheesan, saying he was opposing the RSS to garner votes of religious fundamentalists.

(With inputs from agencies)

