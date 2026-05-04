Kerala Results 2026: LDF or UDF? Who is winning the state 'Bipolar Battle'

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Congress-led UDF has crossed the majority mark in trends in Kerala as counting of votes for the April 9 Assembly elections continues on Monday. Trends clearly show a clear advantage for the opposition alliance in line with exit poll predictions. After the first few rounds of counting, the United Democratic Front was leading in 100 of the 140 Assembly seats, while the CPI(M)-led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was ahead in just in 40 constituencies.

Left set to lose the last state

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading in only one seat. If the Left loses Kerala, the party would be left with no Indian state where it would be in the ruling saddle.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind in Dharmadam, his traditional stronghold in Kannur district, in the initial rounds. Among other ministers facing early deficits were Veena George, M B Rajesh, O R Kelu, R Bindhu, J Chinchurani, P Rajeev, K B Ganesh Kumar, V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman, Kadannappally Ramachandran A K Saseendran and Roshy Augustine.

LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan was also trailing in his sitting seat of Perambra in Kozhikode district, according to television reports.

Anti-incumbency factor

Anti-incumbency appears to have played a significant role against the CPI(M)-led government, which has been in power for two successive terms under Vijayan.

If the current leads translate into results, it could mark the end of a decade-long rule by Vijayan and the LDF government in the state.

Such an outcome would be politically significant, not only because the Left was attempting to secure a rare third consecutive term, but also because it would signal a shift in Kerala's electoral pattern, which has historically seen power alternate between the LDF and the UDF.

The election is being closely watched as a high-stakes contest between the ruling LDF, which is seeking a rare third consecutive term, and the UDF, which is aiming to return to power after nearly a decade. The NDA, though not seen as a contender for power, is hoping to improve its presence and vote share in the state.

ALSO READ |