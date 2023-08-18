Kerala: Over 30 injured after private bus overturns in Thrissur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Over 30 injured after private bus overturns in Kerala's Thrissur

Kerala news: More than thirty people were injured after a private bus overturned near Kanimangalam in Kerala's Thrissur district today (August 18).

"More than thirty people have been injured after a private bus overturned in Thrissur. Injured persons have been shifted to two private hospitals and Thrissur Taluk government hospitals," State Revenue Minister K Rajan said.

The minister also visited the injured in the hospital. The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

