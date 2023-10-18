Kerala: Over 13 injured after bus carrying 40 Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Kottayam

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The injured were shifted to the local hospital for treatment.

More than 13 people were injured after a bus carrying 40 Sabarimala pilgrims overturned after the driver lost control of it, said a police official on Wednesday. He said the accident occurred at Kanamala, near Erumeli, Kottayam district on Wednesday morning.

"Four injured pilgrims were rushed to the government medical College in Kottayam. Four persons were taken to the general hospital and some other accident victims were admitted to a nearby private hospital," the official added.

The pilgrims, hailing from Kolar in neighbouring Karnataka, were heading to the hill shrine when the accident occurred. The famous Sabarimala temple is located in Pathanamthitta district.

As many as 43 people, including 40 pilgrims, were in the vehicle when it met an accident, said the officials.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Mumbai: Man arrested for promising job in Central probe agency after posing as CBI officer

Latest India News