Kerala: Maneater tiger that killed 65-year-old tribal man in Wayanad captured

A man-eating tiger that had spread fear in Kerala’s Wayanad has been captured by the Forest Department in the early hours of Friday. The tiger, which had recently killed a 65-year-old tribal man, was trapped inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, bringing major relief to residents who had been living in fear for several days.

According to forest officials, the animal is a 14-year-old male identified as WL 48. They said the tiger is suffering from serious health issues, and there is a strong possibility that it will not be released back into the wild.

The tiger was captured at around 1.30 am in a specially installed cage at the Hajiarkadavu Vandikkadavu forest area. Forest personnel had been monitoring the movement of the animal closely before setting the trap.

The operation has eased tension in nearby villages, where repeated sightings of the tiger had created panic and disrupted daily life. Officials said further decisions on the tiger’s future would be taken after a detailed medical evaluation.

The incident took place on December 20, when the man was killed at Devaragattu in the Vandikkadavu area after he and his sister entered the forest to collect firewood.

Forest officials said that once the tiger’s presence in the area was confirmed, two cage traps were initially placed inside the forest.

When the animal could not be captured, two additional cages were later installed.

