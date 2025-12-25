Elderly man falls from 10th floor, hangs upside down on 8th floor grill before dramatic rescue | VIDEO An elderly man in Surat miraculously survived after falling from the 10th floor and getting stuck upside down on an iron grill on the 8th floor. The fire department carried out an intense one-hour rescue using rope support, safety nets and hydraulic equipment.

Surat:

Residents of a high-rise in Gujarat's Surat were left shaken after a terrifying incident where an elderly man fell from the 10th floor and got trapped upside down on the iron window grill of the 8th floor. The man was identified as 57-year-old Nitinbhai Adiya -- a resident of the 10th floor of the Time Galaxy building. The shocking sight triggered panic across the building. People immediately alerted the fire department, following which a dramatic rescue operation unfolded. A video of the incident has also surfaced online.

Rescue operation lasts nearly one hour

To save the elderly man, more than ten fire personnel stood below the building holding a safety net. Another team rushed to the 8th floor and secured the man by tying him with a cloth to prevent him from falling. Once stabilised, rescuers cut the iron grill and pulled him safely inside. Finally, the man was rescued and shifted to a hospital after an intense effort that lasted almost an hour.

Fire department shares details

Surat Fire Department Deputy Chief Fire Officer SD Dhobi said that the control room received a message at around 8 am about a man trapped on the 8th floor. The team reached the spot and immediately called for a hydraulic platform. Dhobi said they saw the man hanging upside down on the 8th floor and deployed more than fifteen firefighters with a safety net below to catch him in case he fell.

A second rescue team moved to the 8th floor and found the man stuck on the outer iron grill of the window. A third team executed a rope rescue from the 10th floor and tied the man to prevent any slip. The grill was then cut and he was pulled inside the flat. Dhobi added that the elderly man had fallen after feeling dizzy while resting beside the window. His life was saved because he got stuck on the 8th-floor grill after falling from the 10th floor.

