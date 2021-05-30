Image Source : PTI Kerala extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 9, with some relaxations

Kerala Government on Sunday extended the lockdown restrictions till June 9 in all its districts. "Special intensified stringent restrictions enforced in the district of Malappuram will cease to exist from 00:00 of May 30. Thereafter the lockdown restrictions shall be uniform in all districts of the state," according to an official order.

However, the state government allowed industrial establishments and production centres (including cash, coir and mining) to function with minimum staff not exceeding 50 per cent of staff strength.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter saying, "Lockdown extended for all of Kerala till 9 June, with certain relaxations. All industries can function with minimal staff, not to exceed 50 per cent strength. Banks will continue on Mon, Wed, Fri. Time extended till 5 pm. Triple lockdown in Malappuram will stand repealed from 30 May."

According to Union Health Ministry Kerala has 2,38,210 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 22,24,405 and fatalities have mounted to 8,257.

