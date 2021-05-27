Monsoon likely to arrive in Kerala by May 31

Image Source : AP A man pedals through heavy rain.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that monsoon can arrive in Kerala by May 31, 2021.

In its forecast, the IMD said, "conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around 31st May 2021."

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area, Southwest & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, most parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of Westcentral Bay of Bengal today the May 27 morning, IMD said.

"A deep depression over south Jharkhand and neighborhood moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 5 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 8:30 am on May 27 over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood west-northwest of Jamshedpur and southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand)," IMD informed.

The system is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a Depression during next 3 hours.

Moreover, IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are likely to occur over Bihar. In addition to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on May 27, over East Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and 28 and over Bihar on 28th and heavy rainfall will likely occur over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on May 27.

