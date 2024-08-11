Kerala: IMD issues orange alert for THESE districts, heavy rainfall likely in Wayanad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representational picture

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy rainfall in many districts of Kerala in the coming days. The IMD officials issued orange alert for northern districts of Palakkad and Malappuram on Sunday. An Orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Meanwhile, several places received intermittent rains in Kerala on Saturday after a lull.

The Orange alert was sounded in Pathanamthitta and Idukki for August 12 and for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on August 13. Heavy rainfall was predicted in Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Sunday.

In view of heavy rainfall prediction, authorities urged people to be cautious and directed those living in dilapidated houses to shift to safer places. They also warned people not to cross rivers and other water bodies or take bath there in the wake of heavy rains.