Kerala High Court bans AI use in judicial decisions: Issues landmark guidelines for district judiciary The policy encompasses all forms of AI tools, including generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and Deepseek, as well as AI-powered legal research databases. It underscores the importance of ensuring transparency, fairness, accountability, and confidentiality.

Thiruvananthapuram:

In a significant development, the Kerala High Court has released a first-of-its-kind policy regulating the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools by the state’s district judiciary. The policy firmly prohibits AI usage for judicial decision-making or legal reasoning, aiming to ensure responsible and ethical deployment of such technologies.

AI only for assistance, not decisions

The policy, titled ‘Policy Regarding Use of Artificial Intelligence Tools in District Judiciary’, mandates that AI tools be used strictly as assistive instruments. It clearly states that AI shall not be used to arrive at findings, reliefs, orders, or judgments, emphasising that judicial responsibility rests solely with human judges.

“The objective is to promote AI use in a responsible manner, while ensuring it is never a substitute for judicial reasoning,” the policy document noted.

Scope, applicability and restrictions

Applicable to all district judges, judicial staff, interns, and law clerks in Kerala, the policy governs AI use across personal, court-owned, or third-party devices- regardless of location or time.

It covers all AI tools, including generative AI (like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Deepseek) and AI-based legal research databases. The policy emphasizes that AI tools must be used with transparency, fairness, accountability, and confidentiality.

Other key restrictions include:

No cloud-based AI tools except approved ones Strict human supervision and verification of AI outputs (including translations) Detailed audits to be maintained for all AI use cases Mandatory training in ethical, legal, and technical aspects of AI

Strict compliance and penalties

The High Court has warned that any violation of the AI policy could attract disciplinary action, in accordance with existing rules governing judicial conduct. It has directed all District Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates to circulate the guidelines and ensure strict compliance at every level.

The Kerala High Court’s move comes amid growing global conversations on the ethical boundaries of AI in governance and law, setting a precedent for other states and judicial bodies to follow.