Video: Elephant takes walk on empty Munnar streets amid lockdown in Kerala

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Elephant takes walk on empty Munnar streets amid lockdown in Kerala

As the government has ordered for strick lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, an elephant was spotted walking down the empty streets in Kerala. A video of the elephant on the streets in Munnar was posted on social media. A lot many incidents of stray animals walking on the empty streets have garnered viewer's attention earlier too.

The 47-second clip was posted on social media by news agency ANI.

Kerala: An elephant walks on the empty streets in Munnar amid the #CoronavirusLockdown. (24.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/QZbr7kjzu9 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Munnar is a town in the Western Ghats mountain range in India’s Kerala state. A hill station, it's surrounded by rolling hills dotted with tea plantations established in the late 19th century. Eravikulam National Park, a habitat for the endangered mountain goat Nilgiri tahr, is home to the Lakkam Waterfalls, hiking trails and 2,695m-tall Anamudi Peak.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 private bus owners have decided to inform the Kerala government, that they will not be operating their buses, as strict social distancing norms will leave them reeling in losses.

The bus owners point out that even without any such norms, they are incurring heavy losses and with this new scenario, they will be unable to operate.

Hence they will request the Transport Department to keep the buses in the garage and under the G Form application, they will not have to pay the road taxes also, as the buses will not be operating.

Also Read | Woman under COVID-19 treatment for 48 days tests negative for first time in Kerala

Also Read | 4-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies in Kerala​

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage