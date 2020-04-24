Image Source : FILE 4-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies in Kerala (Representational Image)

A four-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 passed away in Kozhikode today. The baby was admitted to Kozhikode medical college and was tested positive for the virus yesterday. The child was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for the past 3 months and had pneumonia.

"A 4-month-old child from Malappuram who had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, lost her life today morning at Kozhikode medical college. The child was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for the past 3 months and had pneumonia," Malappuram District Medical Officer said.

