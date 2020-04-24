Friday, April 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 4-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies in Kerala

4-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies in Kerala

A four-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 passed away in Kozhikode today. The baby was admitted to Kozhikode medical college and was tested positive for the virus yesterday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 24, 2020 9:30 IST
4-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies in Kerala
Image Source : FILE

4-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies in Kerala (Representational Image)

A four-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 passed away in Kozhikode today. The baby was admitted to Kozhikode medical college and was tested positive for the virus yesterday. The child was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for the past 3 months and had pneumonia.

"A 4-month-old child from Malappuram who had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, lost her life today morning at Kozhikode medical college. The child was undergoing treatment for heart-related problems for the past 3 months and had pneumonia," Malappuram District Medical Officer said.

ALSO READ | 6-month-old baby, infected with COVID-19, dies in Chandigarh

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X