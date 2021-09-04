Kerala reports 29,682 Covid cases, 142 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic in PPE suit collects nasal swab for Covid-19 test amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Kochi.

Kerala on Saturday recorded 29,682 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 41,81,137. The death toll increased to 21,422 with 142 new fatalities, while the Total Positivity Rate (TPR) saw a slight dip. The TPR stood at 17.54 per cent, as compared to 17.91 on Friday.

The state has been consistently posting high numbers over the past few days, accounting for a bulk of the infections reported nationwide. Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of cases-- 3,474, followed by Ernakulam with 3,456 and Malappuram with 3,166. Meanwhile, 25,910 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured in the state to 39,09,096.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that 1,69,237 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,22,34,770 and that the TPR was 17.54 per cent.

The health department, in a release, said 185 people found infected today arrived in the state from outside and 28,008 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The source of infection of 1,357 people was yet to be traced. Among the infected were 132 health workers, it said.

Currently, there are 2,50,065 persons under treatment in the state. There are 6,03,968 people under observation in the state, of whom 33,441 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

On Friday, Kerala recorded 29,322 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22,938 recoveries, and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state witnessed a fall in fresh infections as on Thursday, the state reported 32,803 cases on Wednesday while the Test Positivity rate also dropped to 17.91%.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan had ruled out a complete lockdown in the state stating that it will create a huge crisis for the economy and livelihoods, the chief minister's office informed.

(With PTI Inputs)

