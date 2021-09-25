Kerala govt issues new set of COVID-19 guidelines. Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A policeman stands guard in an empty road in Kochi.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kerala, the state government on Saturday issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines, restricting movement of those who have not taken at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kerala COVID-19 guidelines: What's allowed, what's not

Restriction of movement for people who have not taken at least one dose of the COVID vaccine stands withdrawn.

In-house dining for hotels, restaurants, and bars will be opened with 50 per cent seating capacity. Staff should be fully vaccinated

Air conditioning in hotels will not be allowed.

Indoor stadiums and swimming pools can be opened for persons who are vaccinated with both doses of COVID vaccine.

Those who are below 18 years of age are not applicable for entry into the establishments.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 16,671 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 46,13,964 and the death toll to 24,248.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state had tested 1,14,627 samples in the last 24 hours and there were 841 wards across 422 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

