COVID-19: Kerala logs 16,671 fresh cases, 120 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram Published on: September 25, 2021 18:20 IST
Image Source : PTI

On Friday, Kerala reported  17,983 fresh coronavirus cases. The death toll increased to 24,318 with 127 new fatalities. 

 

Kerala reported 16,671 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 120 deaths, pushing the tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,65,154, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

A total of 14,242 people have recovered in the past 24 hours from the virus, the CM added. 

On Friday, Kerala reported  17,983 fresh coronavirus cases. The death toll increased to 24,318 with 127 new fatalities. 

Kerala reported 1,60,046 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the state logged 19,682 fresh cases and 152 deaths. The caseload has risen to 45,79,310 and fatalities to 24,191, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.

