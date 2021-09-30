COVID-19: Kerala contributes 52% of total active cases in country, 15,914 fresh infections logged today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 1,03,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 2,332, followed by Thrissur (1,918), Thiruvananthapuram (1,855), Kozhikode (1,360), Kottayam (1,259), Alappuzha (1,120), Kollam (1,078) and Malappuram (942).

Union Health Minister Rajesh Bhushan, during a press conference on Thursday, said that 59.66 percent of the total COVID-19 cases last week were reported from Kerala and the state has over 1 lakh active cases.

"Kerala has the highest active cases - 1,44,000 which is 52% of total active cases of the country. Maharashtra has 40,000 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 17,000, Mizoram has 16,800, Karnataka has 12,000 & Andhra Pradesh has a little more than 11,000 active cases," the Union Health Secretary added.

Kerala on Thursday recorded 15,914 fresh COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths, which took the total caseload to 46,80,885 and the death toll to 25,087.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 16,758, which brought the total recoveries to 45,12,662 and the number of active cases to 1,42,529, an official press release said.

As many as 1,03,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 2,332, followed by Thrissur (1,918), Thiruvananthapuram (1,855), Kozhikode (1,360), Kottayam (1,259), Alappuzha (1,120), Kollam (1,078) and Malappuram (942).

