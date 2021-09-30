Amid COVID pandemic, No 'Chhath Puja' at public places, river banks, temples: Delhi government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). No Chhath celebrations to be allowed in public places, river banks in Delhi: DDMA.

The Delhi government on Thursday stated the Chhath puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised the public to celebrate Chhath puja at their homes. The DDMA order stated that the COVID preventive measures in Delhi will continue till November 15." Chhath puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/river banks, temples etc. in Delhi and public is advised to celebrate the same at their homes," it stated.

"All event organsiers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones," it added.

The DDMA clarified that no standing or squatting will be allowed at festive events and only sitting on chairs with social distancing will be permitted.

"It may be noted that restrictions on gatherings and large congregations imposed earlier are being relaxed only to the extent of allowing celebrations of upcoming festivals till November 15," it added.

This comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, earlier on Wednesday chaired the meeting of DDMA in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection.

Delhi Government ministers Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and senior officers of NITI Aayog, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were present at the meeting.



