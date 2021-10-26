COVID: Kerala reports 7,163 new coronavirus cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 79,122 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Kerala recorded 7,163 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 49,19,952. The death toll increased to 29,355 with 482 new fatalities.

Of the 482 deaths, 90 were reported in the last few days, 341 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation, and 51 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Monday was 6,960, which brought the total recoveries to 48,24,745 and the active cases dropped to 74,456, an official press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 974 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (808) and Kottayam (762).

Of the new cases, 67 were health workers, 29 from outside the state and 6,791 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 276.

There are currently 2,69,762 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,61,197 are inhome or institutional quarantine and 8,565 in hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

