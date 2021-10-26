Follow us on Image Source : AP Recommendation of Covaxin in less than 24 hours: WHO Official

A World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group on Tuesday reviewed data on Covaxin shot against Covid-19 with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.

"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris said at a UN press briefing.

Earlier this week, the global health organisation had said in a tweet that it is expecting one additional piece of information from Bharat Biotech regarding COVAXIN.

“We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective,” WHO had said.

“Bharat Biotech - the manufacturer of Covaxin - has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed these data. WHO is expecting one additional piece of information from the company today,” it had said.

The WHO had said that “is very clear that we want all countries to recognise vaccines that have been given an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the WHO advisory process." "But it's also very important that WHO, when it makes a recommendation like that, is making that globally,” it had said.

Latest India News