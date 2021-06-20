Kerala Congress trying to save Vijayan govt, alleges BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

The BJP has alleged that the war of words between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran is nothing but an attempt to distract the attention of the people.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan further alleged that the Chief Minister is on the back foot on several issues and the Opposition is trying to save the state government from these charges.

"In the press conferences held on Friday and Saturday by the Kerala chief minister and the president of the Congress in Kerala, they are proclaiming that they are criminals and gundas. In fact, Kerala is considered to be a state which is far ahead of many other states in political understanding, education and the standard of living. So, the identity of the state will be damaged by such pronouncements by the CM and the president of the main opposition party of Kerala," he told ANI.

"In fact, this is a time when the government is on the back foot on the issues of Covid, massive tree felling, and on the economic front. The Opposition is trying to save the government from these charges that it is facing to distract the attention of the common man," he added.

The BJP leader further added that his party will try its best to bring the issue of massive tree felling before the public and will ensure that the state government responds to it.

"It is a clear act of corruption and supporting the mafia. The then revenue and forest minister's role is suspicious, they should come out with their version and what prompted them to take such a decision where massive tree felling is allowed... We will make the government respond and see those who are involved in corruption are booked under the law of the land," he said.

