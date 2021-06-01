Kerala issues guidelines for vaccinating bedridden people above 45 years at home

Image Source : PTI Kerala govt issues guidelines for vaccinating bedridden people above 45 years at home

The Kerala government on Tuesday issued guidelines for vaccinating bedridden people above the age of 45 years at home. State Health Minister Veena George said health workers would visit houses of bedridden persons and vaccinate them as part of the Left government's policy decision to protect them from COVID-19.

"The guidelines were issued to centralise the vaccination process for those who are bedridden. Those bedridden persons below the age of 45 were already in the priority list for vaccination," the Minister said in a release.

This is for the first time since January, when the vaccination drive began that the state government has decided to implement home vaccination.

The Health department said each health centre will make a list of bedridden persons registered with them and make sure that they were ready for vaccination.

"The local self-government bodies can seek the assistance of NGOs for the exercise. All vaccination team members should follow the health protocols including wearing PPE kits. The vaccination team should also observe the person for half-an-hour after vaccination," the release said.

The Union government had on May27 issued guidelines for vaccination near home, making it easier for the elderly and the differently-abled to get inoculated against coronavirus close to the places of their residence.

Recently, the Left government had provided vaccines to inmates of old-age homes and palliative care centres.

