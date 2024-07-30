Kerala: After Wayanad, landslide hits Kozhikode's Vilangad area

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Landslide hits Kozhikode

Amid the ongoing rescue operation in landslide-hit Wayanad, where over 80 people lost their lives, a landslide has been reported in the Vilangad area of Kerala's Kozhikode district. Due to the landslide, the Malayangad bridge was destroyed while four houses were partially damaged along the riverbank. Although no casualties have been reported so far, one person is missing while 15 families are isolated.

Residents along the riverbanks have been relocated by the administration. In a separate incident, a landslide on the Kaithapoyil-Anorammal-Valliyad road buried approximately 80 meters of the road under debris, which led to the evacuation of seven families in the area. Additionally, widespread disruption was caused by landslides in the Pashukadav area of Kuttikkad Maruthonkara village in the Kozhikode district.

Severe waterlogging

The rains have caused severe waterlogging of streets and houses while the shops have been inundated. Due to rising water levels in the Kadantara river, residents from Preakkandod, Mukkam, and Peetikappara regions have been evacuated to temporary shelters. Two shutters of the Kakkayam Dam were raised by four feet in various stages owing to the rising water levels.

Rivers rise to dangerous levels

The torrential rainfall has led the water levels in Poonur, Mahe, Kuttayyadi, Chaliyar, and Cherupuzha rivers to dangerous levels. The administration has advised the residents of areas to remain vigilant. Because of the devastations due to rains, 854 people from 196 families are currently staying in a total of 41 relief camps across the Kozhikode district. Meanwhile, the residents in landslide-prone areas have also been advised to relocate.

In the Kozhikode Taluk, there are 24 camps which are sheltering 298 people. Two camps have been set up in the Vadakara Taluk camps (21 people), seven camps in Koilandy Taluk (161 people) and eight camps have been set up at the Thamarassery Taluk (374 people).

(With ANI Inputs)

