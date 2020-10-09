Image Source : FILE Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy for clean and green Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched the first of its kind tree transplantation policy to preserve trees for clean Delhi. Addressing the media, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has passed a tree transplantation policy, under which 80 per cent of trees uprooted for any construction/development project, must be transplanted elsewhere. "Payment will be made to the transplantation agency only if 80 per cent of transplanted trees survive."

He further said the government is setting up a panel of national-level transplantation agencies whose services can be availed for relocation of trees. "A dedicated tree transplantation cell will also be formed. Local committees with RWA members & residents will monitor transplanted trees."

He said the Cabinet has also approved a proposal to install a 'smog tower' in Delhi's Connaught Place to deal with air pollution.

The government has stationed Rs 20 crore, and the tower will come up in 10 months, the chief minister said, claiming that it will be the first of its kind in the world.

Kejriwal said that a dedicated tree transplantation cell would be set up by the government under the new policy.

