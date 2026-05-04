Kazhakkoottam Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Thiruvananthapuram:

Counting of votes for the Kazhakkoottam Assembly constituency, along with 140 other seats in Kerala, will begin at 8 am today. Kazhakkoottam is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala that comes under the Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Kadakampally Surendran, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated Sobha Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 23497 votes. Among the key candidates this year are Kadakampally Surendran of CPM, V Muraleedharan of BJP and Sarathchandra Prasad of Congress.

Kazhakkoottam Constituency Demographic Profile

According to data from the Election Commission, there were 1,94,165 voters in the Kazhakkoottam constituency during the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections. Out of this, 92,992 were male in Kazhakkoottam and 101172 were female voters. There was 1 voter who belonged to the third gender. 3,710 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Kazhakkoottam in 2021 was 387 (360 men and 27 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Kazhakkoottam constituency was 1,80,945. Out of this, 86,241 were male and 94,704 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 1,103 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kazhakkoottam in 2016 was 787 (517 men and 270 women).

Kazhakkoottam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Kadakampally Surendran won the Kazhakkoottam seat with a margin of 23,497 votes (16.98 per cent). He was polled 63,690 votes with a vote share of 46.04 per cent. He defeated Congress candidate Sobha Surendran, who got 40,193 votes with a vote share of 29.06 per cent. Congress candidate Dr SS Lal stood third with 32,995 votes (23.85 per cent).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Kadakampally Surendran won the Kazhakkoottam seat with a margin of 7347 votes (5.48 per cent). He received 50,079 votes with a vote share of 37.38 per cent. BJP candidate V Muraleedharan got 42,732 votes (31.90 per cent) and was the runner-up. Congress candidate MA Vaheed stood third with 38.602 votes (28.82 per cent).

ALSO READ | Who is best choice for CM post in Kerala? Check what exit polls predict