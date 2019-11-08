Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan to charge US $20 from every pilgrim on inaugural day

Image Source : PTI Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan to charge US $20 from every pilgrim on 9th Nov

A day before the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan has informed India that it will charge $20 from every pilgrim visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib tomorrow.

Pakistan had earlier announced that no fee will be charged on Kartarpur Corridor opening day.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Earlier ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province via the Kartarpur Corridor.

On November 1, Imran Khan had announced the completion of Kartarpur Corridor on Twitter and had announced waiving conditions of carrying a passport for identification and prior registration for the visitors.

Kartarpur Corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikhs to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, originally known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, a highly revered Sikh shrine where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.

The corridor has been established to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak falling on November 12.

