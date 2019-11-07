Sidhu gets political clearance to attend Kartarpur opening ceremony in Pakistan

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday granted political clearance to take part in the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony on the Pakistani side on November 9, official sources said.

Sidhu had sought the permission of the external affairs ministry to attend the event following an invitation by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign ministry decision came late on Thursday evening, hours after Sidhu sent his third request to the government to seek its approval to travel to Kartarpur where Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, spent his final years.

In his letter, Sidhu said that if he receives no response to the latest letter--the third one written by him--he will go to the shrine across the border like "any other pilgrim".

In this latest letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the cricketer-turned-politician also expressed his anguish over "not receiving any response to his communication".

Sidhu has been invited by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab.

