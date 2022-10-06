Karnataka: Tremors felt in Shiralakoppa town of Shivamogga district; locals in panic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Tremors felt in Karnataka town

Karnataka: Tremors were felt in Karnataka's Shiralakoppa town in Shivamogga district in the wee hours of Thursday, triggering panic among residents.

Local residents said the earthquake was felt within a three km of radius at about 3.55 a.m.

Those residing in the region panicked after the tremors and district authorities rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

The local people said that they suddenly felt a tremor while sleeping.

The vessels at home were shaken and people rushed outside their homes.

They had felt the tremors for three to four seconds. Tehsildar Kaviraj has stated that he has been informed that tremors were felt two times in Shiralakoppa town. But, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

The District Commissioner and the State Weather Department have been informed about the earthquake.

Once the report comes out in this regard, there will be more clarity.

District Commissioner of Shivamogga, Selvamani R stated that there is no need to panic as no report of the earthquake is being confirmed.

The information is being sought in this regard and news which is being circulated on social media is incorrect, he stated.

