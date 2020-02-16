Karnataka: Three Kashmiri students arrested on sedition charges granted bail

The three students who were granted bail

Three Kashmiri engineering students who had been charged with sedition for allegedly chanting pro-Pakistan slogans in their hostel room in Hubli were on Sunday granted bail after furnishing a bond under Section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The section relates to releasing the accused when enough evidence isn’t presented.

The three students in Hubli were on Saturday charged with sedition, after police arrested them on basis of a complaint from a member of a right-wing outfit, which had been protesting at the KLE Engineering College to demand their arrest.

The matter had come to light after one of the students recorded a video, with the theme song of Pakistan Army playing in the background. The student, identified as Basit, can be heard saying in the video in Kashmiri, “My name is Basit and I am a resident of Sopore. I am doing fine here and hope you are fine there too.”

The video created a stir locally, and soon it is believed to have become viral, triggering protests at the college.