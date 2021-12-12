Follow us on Image Source : PTI Third Omicron case detected in Karnataka; India's tally reaches 36

Karnataka on Sunday reported its third case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. A 34-year-old returnee from South Africa has tested positive for the variant. He is currently isolated and is being treated at a government hospital.

Besides, 5 primary and 15 secondary contacts have been traced and their samples have been sent for testing, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K.

Earlier today, 2 fresh Omicron cases were reported, one each from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. In Punjab, the infected person was an Italian returnee, while in the case of Andhra Pradesh, it was an Ireland returnee.

All three cases reported today have taken the total Omicron case tally in India to 36.

