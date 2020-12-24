Image Source : PTI Karnataka: BMTC, KSRTC, autorickshaws, cabs to operate during night curfew

As the Karnataka government announced night curfew across the state, Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Thursday said that the buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will operate during night curfew. Besides, autorickshaws and cabs will also be allowed to continue their services between 11 pm and 5 am.

The announcement comes after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa released a statement that night curfew will be imposed across the state, between 10 pm and 6 am, starting December 24. The curfew will continue till January 2.

Karnataka also issued coronavirus guidelines in the wake of new coronavirus strain found in the UK which states that all passengers (arriving from the United Kingdom by airports, or seaports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru) will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours of their arrival.

However, the government didn't ban inter-state travel. Colleges and schools will be allowed to reopen from January 1 for Classes 10 and 12.

Karnataka reported 958 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,12,340 and toll to 12,038, the health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 1,206 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 13,736 active cases.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 550 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone. Cumulatively 9,12,340 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,038 deaths and 8,86,547 discharges.

Of the active cases, 217 are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals

