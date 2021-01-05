11 UK returnees test positive for new COVID strain in Karnataka

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Karnataka New Covid Strain uk Returnees Positive: At least eleven UK returnees have tested positive for the new Britain COVID-19 strain in Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry had said 20 more people tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of such cases in the country to 58. All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the States for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

