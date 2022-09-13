Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka: Lineman drowns in lake while trying to restore power supply

Highlights A lineman of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) drowned in a lake

The incident took place in Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district of Bengaluru

The lineman had to swim across a lake to reach the pole point where power restoration was required

Karnataka : A lineman of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) drowned in a lake in Tumakuru district while on a job to restore power, which got disrupted following heavy rains.

After getting information from local people, 38-year-old Mahesh Gowder left for rectification work of a faulty F6 Jenigarahalli feeder at Bidare in Gubbi taluk on Saturday, according to BESCOM. To reach the pole point, he had to swim in the Tippur lake, but drowned on the way.

"Our lineman has taken a risk without caring for his life. It was an unfortunate incident. BESCOM will stand by his family members. Under the workmen compensation scheme, Rs 10 lakh will be given to his family and his wife will get a job in BESCOM on compassionate grounds”, BESCOM Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: 8-month-old child dies as mobile battery explodes in Bareilly

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: 19-year-old girl dies by suicide after she fails to clear NEET-UG exams

Latest India News