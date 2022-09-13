Uttar Pradesh: 8-month-old child dies as mobile battery explodes in Bareilly

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Infant dies after mobile battery explodes in UP's Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident, an eight-month-old infant died after the battery of a mobile phone kept next to her on charging mode exploded. According to the police, the incident was reported was UP's Bareilly district.

The phone, purchased nearly six months ago, already had a swollen battery plugged into a switch connected to a solar panel.

Kusum Kashyap, the mother of the baby Neha, was not in the room at the time of the explosion.

She rushed in after hearing a loud noise and cries for help from her other daughter Nandini.

The baby had suffered serious burn injuries and died during treatment in the hospital.

The father of the child, Suneel Kumar Kashyap, 30, is a labourer and lives in an under-construction house without a power connection. His family uses a solar plate and a battery for lighting and charging mobile phones.

(With inputs from IANS)

