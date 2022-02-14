Gadkari looks 'obscene' in khaki half pants, says Cong leader over K'taka hijab controversy | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gadkari looks 'obscene' in khaki half pants, says Cong leader over K'taka hijab controversy

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Monday took a dig at BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari saying he looks 'obscene' wearing khaki half pants. His remark came in light of the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka. Slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Kumar, the AICC observer for Tripura, said it looks odd when "old and fat" leaders of RSS wear half pants.

"I am not saying it casually but look at an old photograph of Nitin Gadkari wearing a khaki half pant, it looks obscene. It looks odd when you see the old and fat RSS people in khaki half pants," he said, addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan.

"We should not exhort Nitin Gadkari to not wear khaki half pants, but it definitely doesn't suit him," Kumar said.

Sharply criticising the RSS, he said there must be freedom for all in the country -- from choosing life partners to clothes and food habits. "One can't impose Gujarati culture in Tripura and Tripura's food habits in Gujarat," he said.

"The RSS fundamentally believes ST/SC and OBC should not benefit from reservation. For the past seven years, it did nothing for the upliftment of the ST people," he claimed.

On the demand of Greater Tipraland by Tipra Motha, Kumar said the Congress will consider everything within the framework of Constitution, taking into confidence all the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Congress legislators in Karnataka wore black band on Monday during the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, in protest against the hijab row, accusing the BJP government's role in it, and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

