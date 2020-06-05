Image Source : PTI Karnataka earthquake turns out to be false alarm; no tremors felt in Hampi

Earthquake tremors felt in Karnataka's Hampi early on Friday have turned out to be a false alarm. The news regarding the fake alarm on the Karnataka earthquake was issued by authorities with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), who said no tremors were felt in the state today. According to what the officials said, the misinformation regarding the earthquake in Karnataka's Hampi was a result of an auto-triggered event/unvalidated report.

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale had jolted Karnataka's Hampi in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology had earlier said. The tremors were reported at 6:55 am.

Clarifying the false alarm on Karnataka tremors, a scientific officer at Bengaluru's KSNDMC said, "No earthquake event was recorded in the KSNDMC Earthquake Monitoring Stations network. The nearest such observation is taken from Tungabhadra dam Seismic observatory, Hospet, Hospet taluk."

According to him, the software which is meant to monitor and report earthquakes can encounter spikes, which may result in an invalid report.

The complete phenomenon of the software suffering spikes is termed as an auto-triggered event.

Similar to the Karnataka earthquake, tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale were also reported from Jharkhand at the same time - 6:55 am on Friday.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property following the earthquake.

