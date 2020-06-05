Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Jharkhand's Jamshedpur; tremors measuring 4.0 hit Karnataka

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Jharkhand in the early hours on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was felt in Jamshedpur at 6:55 am today. There were no immediate reports of any loss to life or property following the tremors.
Tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale were also felt in Karnataka's Hampi at 6:55 am on Friday, the National Center for Seismology stated.
The epicenter of the earthquake was not known.
Meanwhile, in the past one and a half months, Delhi-NCR has witnessed 11 tremors, all of mild intensity. According to scientists, such small tremors indicate the possibility of a major earthquake in Delhi-NCR in the near future.
The Delhi-NCR belt, especially areas near Yamuna river situates on a very fragile surface that comes under high-risk seismic zones, which is a known fact.
So if an earthquake with a magnitude of close to 6 or little more than hits the region, it will have a devastating impact, Geologists say.
