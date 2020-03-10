Coronavirus cases climb to 4 in Karnataka, 3 new reported

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
As many as three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infected people to four, Health Minister B Sriramulu said here on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Published on: March 10, 2020 13:38 IST
As many as three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infected people to four, Health Minister B Sriramulu said here on Tuesday. "So far four people have been confirmed for COVID-19.

The patients as well as their family members have been quarantined..," Sriramulu said in a tweet.

Running a hashtag of #CoronaVirusOutBreak, the minister said, "I appeal to the people to make sure that this disease does not spread further."

However, the minister did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar convened a meeting with the health department officials to assess preparedness and ensure public safety. 

