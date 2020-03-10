Image Source : PTI Kerala reports 6 more cases of coronavirus

Kerala reported six more confirmed cases of coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday. With the news cases, the total number of infected people in the state rose to 12.

Health Minister KK Shailaja has warned that those coming from COVID19 affected nations, should report to authorities on arrival in the state, failing which a case would be registered against them under the Public Health Act.

A 3-member family, which had come from Italy recently and had tested positive along with two of their relatives had not reported their arrival to the authorities, health officials said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Canada reports first death

ALSO READ | First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims reaches Ghaziabad from coronavirus-affected Iran