Karnataka: 14 hospitalised kids develop severe medical condition after taking antibiotic injections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 14 hospitalised kids develop severe symptoms after taking injections in Karnataka

Highlights Four of the children were shifted to District Hospital in Shivamogga for further treatment

The nurses at the hospital had administered antibiotic injections to all kids on Sunday night

The children were put under medication and the health authorities were verifying the medication

In a shocking incident, 14 children, who were hospitalised after suffering from cold and fever, suffered severe medical conditions after they were administered antibiotic injections in Karnataka. According to the details, the incident was reported in the Shivamogga district of the state.

Among the hospitalised children, the condition of four became serious and they were shifted to the District Hospital in Shivamogga on Monday.

According to the health authorities, the children were admitted to the hospital following a cold and fever infection. The nurses there gave them antibiotic injections on Sunday night. Immediately after the administration of injections, the children developed severe fever and shivering.

The parents were shocked by the development. The children were put under medication and the health authorities were verifying the antibiotic medicine that was used.

Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa rushed to the spot and instructed the health authorities to look into the issue and administer proper treatment to children.

"I reached the hospital immediately after coming to know about the incident. Have given instructions to the health authorities to immediately attend to the children. It is assumed to be an allergy as of now. As far as the drug is concerned, we will verify who and from where it was supplied," MLA Halappa stated.

"I pray to God and keep hopes on our doctors for the recovery of children. The doctors are putting in efforts," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | 97 children contract food poisoning after consuming 'pani puri' at MP fair

Latest India News