Karnataka bans flights from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat with immediate effect

Karnataka government on Thursday decided to ban flights from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat with immediate effect into the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The state also banned travel by rail/road into Karnataka from three states (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat). However, the state had already banned the entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31.

Karnataka has reported 2,418 Coronavirus cases so far. While 781 have recovered from the deadly virus, 47 lives have been claimed by COVID-19 in the state. Meanwhile, the state government has also mandated a 14-day quarantine period for those travelling to Karnataka through domestic flights to contain the spread of the virus.

The districts where the new cases were reported include Udupi accounting for 27, followed by Hassan 13, seven each from Bengaluru urban and Yadgir, six each from Chitradurga and Dakahina Kannada, three each from Kalaburagi and Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura 2, and one from Raichur.

