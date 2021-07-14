Follow us on Image Source : PTI 11 cases of COVID-19 Kappa variant found in Rajasthan

Eleven cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Rajasthan, said State Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing last week, Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog had said that the Kappa variant of COVID-19 is a "variant of interest" and it is not a new variant as cases have been reported in the country before.

He further informed that the Kappa variant is of much less intensity and was earlier reported in February and March.

"If cases are detected, this means that the variant has stayed in the country. Kappa is much less in its intensity. Our watch will continue. Kappa variant was earlier reported in February and March also," said Dr. Paul.

Earlier two cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 were detected in Uttar Pradesh. Genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at King George's medical college in the past few days.

The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was found in 107 samples, while the Kappa variant was found in two samples, the statement issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's routine review meeting had said.

"Both the variants are not new for the state. The facility of genome sequencing is being increased in the state," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

