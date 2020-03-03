Reports of Kapil Mishra getting Y+ category security not true: Delhi Police

Delhi Police denies reports of Kapil Mishra being provided to 'Y+' category security

Delhi's Joint Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar, has denied reports doing the rounds that BJP leader Kapil Mishra has been given 'Y' category security cover saying no security has been provided to BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Reports have surfaced that Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra has been given Y+ category security cover after the leader claimed threat to his life. Mishra has been accused of inciting mobs and prompting the massive violence in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the MHA sources have said the department was not informed about the decision.