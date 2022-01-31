UP: Electric bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur, 5 dead

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur

Highlights The incident was reported from near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur

Other than those dead, several people were also reported injured following the accident

Those injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment

At least five people were killed, while several others were injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. According to the local police, the incident was reported from near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday.

Commenting on the accident, the DCP said, "Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

(With inputs from ANI)

